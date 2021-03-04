Electric Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo ARRIVES with added practicality and rough-road chops

The electric Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is officially revealed as Porsche extends the Taycan range with a ‘CUV Estate’ version.

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo has been on the cards since Porsche revealed the Mission E Cross Turismo concept back in 2018, promising a more rufty-tufty take on the Taycan. And here it is.

Looking from the front much the same as the Taycan, the Cross Turismo gets a similar treatment to the Panamera Sport Turismo with an extended roofline creating a sporty estate and delivering more rear headroom and more luggage space.

But whereas the Panamera Estate is more of a shooting brake, the Cross Turismo has ambitions to cater for a slightly more energetic lifestyle and comes with a protective body kit and a 20mm higher ride height (and 30mm in ‘Gravel’).

Porsche say the Cross Turismo will be at home on gravel and mud tracks and has a driving mode to suit, and comes with air suspension that can be programmed to rise and fall when you need it and which lowers the car as speed increases.

All Cross Turismos are 4WD and get the 93.4kWh battery (at least for now) promising range of up to 283 miles (depending on model) and able to charge rapidly thanks to the 800v electrical system.

Starting point is the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo at £79,340 with 375bhp and 0-62mph in 5.1 seconds followed by the Taycan 4 S Cross Turismo with 483bhp, o-62mph in 4.1 seconds and a starting price of £87,820.

Top of the Cross Turismo tree are the Turbo and Turbo S (from £116,950 and £139,910 respectively) with the Turbo S good for up to 751bhp on overboost and 0-62mph under 3.0 seconds.

Porsche say the new Cross Turismo, which in now on sale in the UK, will arrive in the summer.