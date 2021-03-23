Electric Porsche Taycan gets software UPGRADE- but you’ll need to visit a Porsche dealer

The Porsche Taycan gets a software upgrade to bring earlier Taycans up to latest specs, but owners will need to visit a Porsche dealer to get it done.

In a world where cars are becoming more like mobile technology centres ruled by software than mechanical marvels devoted to Suck-Squeeze-Bang-Blow, it means new lines of code can change and improve a wide variety of functions without the car ever going near a deal thanks to OTA updates.

Despite that, Porsche has decided that the electric Taycan – a car very much run by code – needs to be taken to a Porsche dealer for a raft of updates to earlier cars to bring them up to the latest spec. Although, to be fair, the update is free, even if your time to visit your dealer isn’t.

The updates for the Taycan – for models built before last September – include adding Smartlift to models with air suspension – allowing the car to ‘lift’ itself over stuff like speed bumps at the required point in a journey – as well as improvements to chassis control which result in the Turbo S shaving 0.2 seconds off its 0-124mph.

Other tweaks include updates to the Nav to show when you have enough charge to reach your destination without stopping, and a battery save option lowering charge rate to 200kW to prevent battery cell damage. Which does make you wonder just how much damage is caused to batteries with very high charging rates.

The update also includes numerous software updates for control units, meaning the gearbox has to be adapted and drive components calibrated after the update – hence the need for a dealer visit – and Apple CarPlay is wireless and Apple IDs linked.