Electric Porsche Taycan now as POPULAR as the Porsche 911

As Porsche announces an impressive 36 per cent increase in sales in first quarter sales, it reveals the electric Porsche Taycan is as popular as the 911.

The Porsche Taycan arrived in 2019 as the first electric car from Porsche, and it arrived in only range-topping Turbo and Turbo S iterations with prices up to £140k.

Since then, Porsche has added cheaper Taycans to the range – with the entry-level Taycan half the price of the Taycan Turbo S – and, just last month, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo arrived as a more rufty-tufty, practical Taycan.

The results of the expansion of the Taycan range is now showing up in sales, with the Taycan now just a whisper behind the 911 in Porsche’s sales chart.

As Porsche reveal a 36 per cent jump in sales in the first quarter of 2021, we can see that Taycan sales of 9,072 where just 61 behind the iconic 911 and, with the extended Taycan range, likely to surpass the 911 in the next quarter.

Of course, the Taycan and 911 are never going to compete with Porsche’s cash-cow Cayenne and Macan models, with the Macan selling 22,458 and the Cayenne 19,533, but do auger well for Porsche’s EV ambitions.

Away from the 911 and Taycan, Macan and Cayenne, Porsche managed to flog 6,190 718s (Boxster and Cayman) and 5,600 Panameras for total sales in the quarter of 71,986.