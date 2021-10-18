Electric Porsche Taycan OUTSELLS 911 and all non-SUV Porsches

The electric Porsche Taycan outsells all Porsche’s non-SUV models – including the 911 – so far in 2021 as Porsche sales rise by 13 per cent.

Back in March, we reported that sales of the electric Porsche Taycan were within a whisper of the Porsche 911 as Porsche’s drive to offer proper electric cars started to have real impact.

With the Porsche Taycan first arriving in 2019, Porsche added entry-level models and the Taycan Cross Turismo to the range to offer a complete range of models, and that’s made the Taycan the best-selling Porsche this year that’s not an SUV.

It augers well for Porsche’s electric drive, and the simple fact that it’s SUVs still bring the bulk of Porsche sales should see the upcoming electric Macan be a runaway EV star.

Porsche’s total sales for the first nine months of 2021 stand at 217,198, up 13 per cent on 2020 and up in every region, but especially in the US where sales rose by 30 per cent.

Totals sales across the model range were 62,451 for the Cayenne, 61,944 for the Macan, 28,640 for the Taycan, 27,972 for the 911 and a combined 15,916 for the 718 Cayman and Boxster.

Porsche’s Detlev von Platen said:

The very high demand for our sports cars continued into the third quarter and we are delighted to have been able to supply so many cars to customers during the first nine months of the year. The order books are nicely filled and are, in turn, filling us with optimism and enthusiasm as we approach the year-end rush. However, the coronavirus situation remains dynamic and we are facing challenges in sourcing semi-conductors. For these reasons, we are keeping a very close eye on current developments to ensure that we can continue to react in a flexible manner.