Electric Porsche Taycan passes 100,000 builds – and some Taycans have done more than 100k miles

Three years on from its debut, the electric Porsche Taycan has passed the 100,000 build mark and now outsells Porsche’s sports cars.

It’s seven years since the Porsche Mission E Concept was revealed at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show (remember motor shows?) as Porsche more than hinted at what was to come in an electric future.

It soon became clear that the Mission E was heading for production, and it turned into the Porsche Taycan when it was revealed in September 2019, initially only in top-en guises but with cheaper models following.

When the Taycan officially arrived the Turbo S version was listed at £140k – before you troubled Porsche options – but the subsequent cheaper versions saw prices for the Taycan starting at not much more than half that.

Ahead of that reveal in 2019, Porsche confirmed it already had 20,000 orders for the Taycan, and despite its debut at perhaps the worst time in motoring history – Covid and Chips – the Taycan quickly managed to outsell the iconic 911.

Now, three years on, Porsche has announced they’ve now built 100,000 Taycans and, despite a £75k starting price, many have been far from cosseted and many have clocked up significant mileage.

The biggest markets for the Taycan are US, China and UK, with the 100,000th Taycan – a Turbo S in Neptune Blue – heading for its new UK owner.

One owner, Jean-Hubert Revolon, has clocked up 117k miles in his Taycan 4S in two years with the only fault being a broken suspension sensor.

One Porsche employee, Markus Kreutel (Head of Body Planning) has clocked up 84,000 miles in eighteen months, with his only issue being a plastic cover on the tailgate lock coming off. His battery, after 84k miles, is still at 91 per cent of its original capacity.

It all augers well for Porsche’s future EV plans, and reassures buyers the Taycan is built to last.