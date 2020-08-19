Electric Porsche Taycan UPGRADED for 2021 including on-demand function updates

Porsche has upgraded the electric Taycan for 2021 including the arrival of function on demand updates and more control over charging.

It’s all of five minutes since the electric Porsche Taycan arrived (it’s actually a year – where did that go?), but now cars are more like computers it’s already time to update the Taycan to improve it and add new functionality.

Top of the list of updates is probably the arrival of Functions on Demand (FoD) for the Taycan which will allow owners to upgrade their cars using OTA updates to add new functions.

Just in case you’ve forgotten to tick the right options when you ordered your Taycan, or you’re a second owner, you can now have stuff like Active Lane Assist delivered remotely (for £759) and Power Steering Plus (for £299), and no doubt more to follow.

Battery optimisation now makes the Taycan Turbo S a bit quicker than it was, as if it wasn’t quick enough already, you’ll be able to restrict charging rates to 200kW if you’re on one of Ionity’s 800-volt chargers to extend battery life (read that as a warning not to max charge too much) and there’s smart logic at play if you’re using solar panels at home to charge (probably not very applicable in the UK).

New standard kit for the 2021 Taycan include HUD and a smartlift function for speed bumps and steep drives, Plug and Charge in the UK and wireless phone charging as well as some new colour options – Mahogany Metallic, Frozenberry Metallic, Cherry Metallic, Coffee Beige Metallic, Chalk, Neptune Blue and Ice Grey Metallic – and new two-tone and Blackberry interior options.