ELECTRIC Range Rover and new electric Jaguar XJ reveal is imminent

Jaguar Land Rover confirms that the first electric Range Rover and new electric Jaguar XJ will be revealed in October and November.

It’s no secret that Jaguar Land Rover are planning the first electric Range Rover and a new electric Jaguar XJ. After all, they were busy showing them new electric models to a select few more than a year ago, with debuts planned for this summer.

But back in July, as the extent of the Covid hit became clearer, The Times reported that the electric Jaguar XJ has been put on the back burner until 2021 as JLR decide just how to move forward in difficult times. But it seems that report may be a bit wide of the mark.

According to Autocar, who managed to see a transcript of an investor call with JLR, development of the first electric Range Rover and the new electric Jaguar XJ haven’t been delayed by Covid, just the actual reveal. And now that reveal is imminent.

It seems the ‘Road Rover’ (name not guaranteed) will be an electric Range Rover similar in size to the Velar, and the electric XJ will be an all new XJ and underpinned by the same MLA Platform as the electric Rangie, designed for electrification. There was also talk on the call of an ‘MLA MID’ platform, which perhaps suggests smaller electric models in the offing.

There was talk on the call of cutting JLR’s investment in future models by £1 billion, which will probably mean fewer derivatives going forward (which is no bad thing), and that a switch to the MLA Platform across JLR could make them profitable on volumes under 500k.

It seems the reveal of the electric Range Rover and new electric Jaguar XJ will take place in October and November.