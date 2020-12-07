Electric Range Rover Classic joins Lunaz’s electric Jaguar, Roll-Royce and Bentley conversions

The Range Rover Classic is getting an electrified makeover by classic EV specialist Lunaz, with an initial run of 50 RRs from £294,000.

We’ve already seen a number of electric classic car conversions from Lunaz, including Jaguar, Bentley and Rolls-Royce, but now Lunaz are turning their attention to the Range Rover Classic, in response to customer requests, and are offering a range alternatives for the first electrified Range Rover including Town and Country specs, SWB and LWB and even a convertible version.

The donor Range Rovers will be stripped-back to bare metal and rebuilt with a custom EV powertrain (so far unspecified) and treated to a complete update depending on the choice of spec – Town or Country.

‘Town’ cars come with a focus on rear-seat comfort for those who like to be driven and can be had in SWB or LWB specs, and ‘Country’ cars come with a promise to deliver “a full electric classic off-roading experience for the first time” including a 4-wheel drive system (which makes us thing the ‘Town’ versions may not) and ‘elevated’ cabin.

There’s also the option of a roofless version, inspired by the ‘Octopussy’ Range Rover, although created from an existing regular Range Rover Classic. Lunaz are dubbing this the ‘Safari’ option.

David Lorenz, Lunaz Founder, said:

We designed inherent flexibility within our approach to upcycling the world’s most celebrated cars. The commencement of production of the first electric classic Range Rovers demonstrates the scope of vehicles that can be re-engineered and given an entirely new life through conversion to our proprietary electric powertrain.

The initial plan is to built just 50 electric Range Rovers, with a starting point of £294,000. But by the time you spec what you really want it’ll be a chunk more.