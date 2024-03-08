Electric Rivian R2, R3 and R3X SUVs REVEALED – and they’ll be heading across the Pond

Rivian reveals the Rivian R2, R3 and R3X to sit below the range-topping R1 models. And they look set to hit the UK.

Rivian has been a bit of a slow burn, taking a decade to go from inception to its first electric models – the R1T and R1S pick-up and SUV – delivering EVs with enormous power and enormous batteries.

Now, six years on from the arrival of the R1 models, Rivian is showing their next step with the reveal of two new electric SVs, the R2 and R3, with the R3 getting an additional rufty-tufty model – the R3X.

The reveal in Laguna Beach was supposed to be all about the R2, but Rivian threw in a surprise with the R3 too, although the R3 and R3X are probably two to three years away.

The R2 looks to be aimed at the Tesla Model Y, similar in size and underpinned by Rivian’s new mid-size platform, with Rivian announcing it will come in three flavours with a choice of single motor, dual motor and tri-motor with two motors at the back and promising 0-60mph in under 3.0 seconds.

Rivian isn’t saying how big the battery pack for the R2 will be – the R1 gets 180kWh so the R2 will probably be smaller – but they do say it’s more energy-dense and a structural elements so should be smaller and offer range around 300 miles.

A party trick is the ability to drop all the glass in one go for a proper open-air experience (just like the ‘California Mode’ on Fisker’s Ocean), there are actual (haptic) controls, a useful front boot, a big boot and flat floor with the seats down.

The surprise arrival was the Rivian R3, which comes either as a Rivian R3 or rufty-tufty R3X, underpinned by the same chassis as the R2 and around the size of a Volvo EX40, it too will come with the same choice of three powertrains. But it’s probably three years away.

Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said:

I have never been more excited to launch new products – R2 and R3 are distinctly Rivian in terms of performance, capability, and usability, yet with pricing that makes them accessible to a lot of people. Our design and engineering teams are extremely focused on driving innovation into not only the product features but also our approach to manufacturing to achieve dramatically lower costs. R2 provides buyers starting in the $45,000 price range with a much-needed choice with a thoroughly developed technology platform that is bursting with personality. I can’t wait to get these to customers.

Prices for the R2 will start in the US at around $44k (£35k). Expect the R3 to start under $40k (£30k).