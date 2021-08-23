Electric Skoda Enyaq iV 80x SportLine costs from £46,610 for 4WD and 261bhp

The Electric Skoda Enyaq iV 80x SportLine, Skoda’s ‘sporty’ 4WD, 261bhp take on the VW ID.4, costs from £46,610.

It was back in June when the Skoda Enyaq iV 80x SportLine was revealed as a sporty take on the electric Enyq iV, and now it goes on sale in the UK with prices starting at £46,610. Which seems a lot.

It seems a lot not just because EVs are still prohibitively expensive for most car buyers, but because it’s only a couple of grand less expensive than the VW ID.4 GTX, which comes with 295bhp and is, of course, a product of the more ‘Premium’ Mothership.

The extra power, just like the ID.4 GTX, comes courtesy of an additional motor at the front delivering a combined total of 261bhp and 313lb/ft of torque, good for o-62mph in 6.9 seconds (0.7s down on the ID.4 GTX). The official range is 303 miles – and consumption is 3.5 miles per kWh – with a maximum charging rate of 125kW.

Just like the RWD Enyaq iV Sportline models, the 80x gets a lowered sports chassis and Drive Mode Select as standard, and Dynamic Chassis Control as an option, with standard kit including LED Matrix headlights, black sports seats in Alcantara and Leather and a multi-function steering wheel.

The Enyaq iV 80x SportLine is now available to order with first customer cars due before the end of the year.