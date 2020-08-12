ELECTRIC Skoda Enyaq iV back for another tease – this time an exterior sketch of the Enyaq

As Skoda prepare to revel the electric Enyaq iV in September as a Skoda take on the VW ID.4, we get another tease with an exterior sketch.

The VW ID range of electric cars is a big deal for the VW Group as a whole, with the entire group almost betting the farm on a range of EVs no one really knows if there’s a market for.

Rather than delivering the sort of cars buyers have shown they want to buy, the VW Group is going headlong in to electric cars in the hope they can persuade buyers that electric is better than ICE, and save themselves from big fines for a fleet CO2 average that’s too high to suit the EU.

Part of that group effort to change the mindset of buyers is the Skoda Enyaq iV, an electric SUV and the Skoda take on the VW ID.4, which Skoda has been busy building interest in since the start of the year, despite a debut not coming until September.

It started with confirmation of the Enyaq name back in February, a look at a camouflaged Enyaq in May, a shadowy tease for the Enyaq in July and a sketch of the Enyaq’s interior later the same month.

Now the latest instalment of Skoda’s ‘Enyaq Coming Soon’ blitz is a design sketch of the Enyaq’s exterior, which looks a lot more dynamic than the camouflaged exterior did back in May. Which you’d expect.

If you want a bit of designer-speak to describe the Enyaq, then Karl Neuhold, Skoda’s Head of Exterior Design, has some words for you:

The Enyaq iV also features sculptural lines, clear surfaces and crystalline elements that draw inspiration from Bohemian crystal art. Its proportions, however, differ from those of our previous SUV models: the Enyaq iV has a shorter front end and an elongated roofline. This creates a very dynamic look and transforms it into a proverbial ‘space shuttle’.

Designer gobbledegook aside, the Enyaq promises to be a very good electric family SUV. Let’s just hope buyers are up for it.