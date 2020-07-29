Electric Skoda Enyaq iV interior TEASED – and, of course, it’s very WOKE options

The electric Skoda Enyaq will debut in September, ahead of which Skoda is teasing its interior which comes with lots of sustainable materials.

It’s a whole week since Skoda started the tease for its new electric Enyaq iV SUV so, with a debut just over a month away, it’s clearly time for the Enyaq tease take two.

This time round, instead of a shadowy image of the exterior, we get a designer sketch of the interior as well as details of how delightfully ‘Woke’ the new Enyaq’s interior will be. Which, if it passes muster on quality, looks and feel, is a very good thing.

Because the Enyaq iV is underpinned by VW’s MEB Platform for EVs – just like the VW ID.3 and ID.4 – it comes with a very spacious, for its footprint, interior complete with flat floor, and it’s an interior Skoda say is very different, although the sketch does look a bit Octavia-ish to us, with features like a 13″ central screen, new HUD with augmented reality and natural and recycled materials.

Skoda say you won’t be able to have the normal trim levels, but instead a selection of ‘Design Selections’ offering a feel reminiscent of modern living environments with coordinated colours and materials, including one selection with seat covers made from 40 per cent wool and 60 per cent polyester from recycled PET bottles, and another option using leather produced sustainably using olive tree leaves instead of chemicals.

Cue the next tease for the Skoda Enyaq in a week’s time.