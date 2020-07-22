Electric Skoda Enyaq iV – Skoda’s take on the VW ID.4 – back for a tease ahead of September debut

The Skoda Enyaq iV, Skoda’s second EV and the Skoda take on the VW ID.4, is teased with a silhouette image ahead of an official reveal of the Enyaq on 1 September.

As is the norm, Skoda has decided the time has come to start a tease for the Skoda Enyaq iV ahead of an official debut on 1 September 2020.

Of course, we’ve already seen the Enyaq iV a few months ago as Skoda delivered photos of it out testing, albeit in camouflage, but as a ‘tease’ is the compulsory way to launch a new car here we are with a not very revealing run-up to the Enyaq’s arrival.

But the tease photo today and the camouflage photos from May do give us a good idea of what the Enyaq offers, which is basically the Czech take on the VW ID.4 electric SUV.

With short overhangs and a long wheelbase, Skoda say there’s pretty much as much room in the Enyaq as there is in the Kodiaq, even though it’s a bit shorter than the Octavia.

Sitting under the Enyaq is VW’s latest electric MEB platform – as used by the VW ID.3 and ID.4 – so you can expect a similar range of battery and power outputs.

All Skoda are confirming at the moment is that the Enyaq will come with a choice of rear-wheel or four-wheel drive, be able to charge at a rate of up to 125kW and will have a range of up to 310 miles.

But you can expect a battery pack of 82kWh and 201bhp from the regular Enyaq, and up to 300bhp for the 4WD version.

Expect the tease to continue for the next few weeks.