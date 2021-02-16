Electric Skoda Enyaq iV Sportline arrives – a ‘Sporty’ look for Skoda’s EV SUV

The recently revealed Skoda Enyaq iV – Skoda’s take on the VW ID.4 – is now available in sporty Sportline trim, with 2WD and 4WD.

The Skoda Enyaq iV arrived back in September as Skoda managed to beat its VW sibling – the VW ID.4 – to the punch by debuting ahead of the ‘Mother Ship’s’ take on an electric SUV. And now the Enyaq iV is back for the reveal of a ‘Sporty’ model – the Skoda Enyaq iV Sportline.

Not to be confused with the 302bhp Enyaq vRS – which is still to come – the Enyaq iV Sportline is about looks and a bit of a sporty edge, rather than much stronger performance.

That said, the only battery option for the Sportline in the UK appears to be the meatier 82kWh (of which 77kWh is usable) which is used to power either the Enyaq iV 80 Sportline with 201bhp sent to the back wheels, or the Enyaq iV 80x Sportline which powers a motor on each axle for 4WD and 261bhp.

Titivations for the Sportline trim include exterior black trim, a new front apron, bigger side skirts, LED Matrix headlights and 20″ alloys, with the interior treated to faux leather with grey stitching and carbon-look trim, as well as suspension lowered by 15mm at the front and 10mm at the back.

Skoda hasn’t decided on pricing for the Enyaq iV Sportline yet.