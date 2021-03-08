Electric Skoda Enyaq iV SUV on SALE starting at £31,085

The new Skoda Enyaq iV SUV – Skoda’s take on the electric VW ID.4 – goes on sale this week priced from £31,085 (after PiCG).

With Volkswagen on a mission to get the world in to electric cars, that means the rest of the VW brands are doing the same. Like Skoda, with the Enyaq iV.

It’s getting on for six months since the Skoda Enyaq iV was revealed, but now it’s going on sale in the UK (well, on Wednesday), although with a limited choice of models to start with.

Choices are the Enyaq iV 60 Nav (from £31,805 after PiCG), which comes with a 62kWh battery and a range of 256 miles, or the Enyaq iV 80 (from £35,950) which gets an 82kWh battery and range of 333 miles, both of which are RWD, the iV 60 with 177bhp and the iV 80 with 201bhp and both taking mid-8 seconds to get to 62mph.

Both models come with 50kW charging as standard, but you can opt for 100kW charging on the iV 60 and 125kW charging on the iV 80 to save you hanging around for too long to charge.

Standard kit includes 19″ alloys, Climate, rear parking sensors, 13″ infotainment and keyless, with the iV 80 adding front parking sensors, rear view camera, heated seats and flappy paddles to control brake re-gen.

Entry-level Loft trim is all you can have on the iV 60 which gives you cloth.fake leather seats and brushed aluminium trim, whilst on the iV 80 you can move up to Lodge, Lounge, Suite or ecoSuite interiors, and despite being revealed already, the Enyaq iV Sportline is not yet on offer.

Skoda say the first customer Enyaq iVs will arrive in May.