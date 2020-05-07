Electric Skoda Enyaq iV TEASED as Skoda give a first look at their take on the VW ID.4

The new electric Skoda Enyaq iV SUV – Skoda’s take on the VE ID.4 – is teased as Skoda reveals camouflaged photos and technical specs.

It’s three months since Skoda revealed it’s calling its take on the electric VW ID.4 the Skoda Enyaq iV, but now they’re ready to share how it looks with their very own ‘Spy’ photos, and a surprising amount of detail about what’s going on under the skin.

Interestingly, the Enyaq iV sees Skoda returning to RWD for the first time in a very long time with a range of Enyaqs coming with an electric motor just on the back axle, although there are 4WD versions too with an extra motor for the front.

The staring point for the Enyaq range comes with a 55kWh battery pack and 146bhp driving the rear wheels with a range of 211 miles, and there’s a 62kWh version too with 242-mile range and 177bhp. The long-range version comes with an 82kWh battery, 201bhp and a range of 311 miles.

But if you want four-wheel drive, which you probably will, then there’s a couple of versions of the Enyaq iV on offer with either 261bhp or 302bhp, either of which quite a range of 286 miles with the 302bhp version getting an RS badge and delivering a 0-62mph of 6.2 seconds.

Due to go in to production at the end of 2020 at Skoda’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav, and arriving in the UK in early 2021, with a posh ‘Founder’s Edition’ celebrating 125 years of Skoda.