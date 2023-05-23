Electric Skoda Enyaq Laurin & Klement arrives with more power, more equipment and more range

Skoda launches a range-topping electric Enyaq with the Enyaq Laurin & Klement, with more power, more equipment and more range.

Skoda launches a new range-topping model of the electric Enyaq – the Skoda take on the VW ID.4 – with the Enyaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) delivering cosmetic titivations, increased equipment levels and a range of technical improvements which will also roll out to other models.

The Enyak L&K comes with a new battery and drive package which delivers 281bhp, improving acceleration in the Enyaq 85 with 0-62mph in 6.7 seconds (2.0 seconds quicker than the Enyaq 80) and range improved to 354 miles, with the Enyaq 85x AWD range improving to 342 miles and, thanks to an improved battery charging curb, it’s under 30 minutes for a 10 to 80 per cent charge. The Enyaq L&K is fitted with the latest ME4 software which includes a preheating function.

The Enyak L&K comes with Platinum Grey detailing on bumpers, diffuser and mirrors, body-coloured side sills, chrome window frames, roof rails and grille – which is illuminated to deliver a ‘Crystal Face’ – with LED Matrix headlights, full LED taillights, Privacy glass, 20″ alloys and L&K badging.

Inside, there’s the option of beige or black leather, ventilated and massage front seats, new software for the infotainment, new Nav maps, redesigned Virtual Cockpit and HUD.

Skoda’s Johannes Neft said:

In the new Enyaq L&K, we are introducing several technical upgrades that will subsequently be used in the other models of this series, as well. Based on customer feedback, we added battery preheating management, which also uses navigation data. This function optimises the charging performance even in cold weather.