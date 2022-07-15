Electric Skoda Vision 7S Concept interior REVEALED – a first look at an electric Kodiaq?

The Skoda Vision 7S Concept is teased with a look at its innovative interior, previewing a new Skoda design language and the electric Skoda Kodiaq.

Badge snobbery apart, if it still exists, it’s hard to see why buyers would choose to buy a VW when they can have an equivalent Skoda, which is cheaper and often more practical as Skoda continues to deliver appealing cars.

Now, as we move inexorably in to an age where you’re only going to be able to buy an electric car, Skoda is marking out its next move to be one up on its VW parent with the Skoda Vision 7S Concept, previewing a new EV with new Skoda Design language.

All we get for now is a design sketch of the interior from above, showing an innovative space with room for seven. But what is it previewing?

Skoda isn’t saying, but we’ve had a ‘Vision S’ Concept from Skoda before – back in 2016 – and it previewed the Skoda Kodiaq. We may be jumping to conclusions here, but the notion this Vision 7S previews a new electric Kodaiaq on the way in the next year or two seems sound.

From what we can see, the interior seats seven in one of two ways: either as shown with a small child seat in the centre console – apparently the safest place for it – and three rows of two, or as a 2+3+2 layout if the child carrying bit isn’t for you.

Naturally – as this is 2022 – Skoda is keen to say the car is strong on sustainable materials and minimalist lines, and will continue Skoda’s practical bits like brollies in the doors and windscreen scaper in the fuel flap with an integrated smartphone holder in all rows, removable backpacks built in to the death backs and haptic controls on the doors and steering wheel..

The Vision 7S also comes with a configurable layout which shoves everything into ‘Relax’ mode – reclined seats, movies on the screen – when you park or need to charge.

Clearly, this is just the start of a tease for (probably) a new electric Koqiaq. Expect more to follow.