Electric Smart EQ Fortwo Racing Green Edition with added BRABUS for £24,595

Smart delivers a new ‘limited edition’ model – the Smart EQ Fortwo Racing Green Edition – with Brabus touches and a £24,595 price tag.

Smart cars are something of a Marmite choice, with some thinking their dinky size and originality make paying the high prices Smart ask well worth it, and others confused why a grown-up toy car can cost so much.

For those who fall in the latter camp, the arrival of the Smart EQ Fortwo Racing Green Edition at a whopping £24,595 will just add to the confusion, but Smart anoraks (there are some) will be delighted by the added Brabus touches this new ‘limited edition’ run offers.

For your £24,595 (after PiCG) – a price nearly 50 per cent more than the entry-level Smart Fortwo EQ when it went on sale in the UK last year – the Racing Green Edition of the ForTwo doesn’t do anything for performance, power or range, but does add a number of Brabus elements and titivations.

That means you still get an 81bhp electric motor at the back, powered by a 17.6kWh battery promising to get to 62mph in 11.7 seconds and with a range of 70-80 miles. If you can live with that because you only do 10 miles a day around town, then the Brabus goodies may tempt you in despite the price

Smart has fitted the Racing Green Edition with 16″ Brabus Monoblock XI alloys, LED headlights, panoramic roof and a Racing Green paint job, with the interior treated to hand-stitched seats in Cognac Nappa leather with diamond stitching – with the same leather on the door cards and dash – Racing Green stitching, sports pedals, 8″ infotainment and carbon-look trim.

Smart says the EQ Fortwo Racing Green Edition will be on sale for a ‘Limited’ time. Although whether that’s a week or a year we have no idea.