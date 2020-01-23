Electric Smart Fortwo EQ and Forfour EQ UK Prices and Specs – starts at £16,850

The new Smart Fortwo EQ and Forfour EQ – which are now electric only – are now on sale in the UK with prices starting from £16,850 (after PiCG).

The new Smart ForTwo EQ and ForFour EQ were revealed last September as Smart went all electric as a fill-in until an all new Smart arrives in a couple of years time. And now the new electric Smart cars are going on sale in the UK.

Under the skin nothing much changes, but the Smart ForTwo and ForFour are now differentiated by different grilles, there are new Fogs, bigger air ducts, new LED headlights, a new bonnet and a few tweaks at the back including new diffuser, lights and spoiler.

The new Smart range kicks off with the two-seat ForTwo at £16,850 (all prices are after PiCG), rising to £17,285 for the ForFour and £20,420 for the ForTwo Cabrio, with standard kit including parking sensors at the back, 7″ touchscreen, Climate, Bluetooth, DAB and Android Auto, with Passion Advanced, Pulse Premium and Prime Exclusive trim options adding to the offerings, as well as Edition 1 models of the ForTwo Coupe and Cabrio.

But under the cosmetic titivation lies the same rear-mounted electric motor good for 80bhp, fed by a very modest 17.6kWh battery promising a range of 70 miles. But, really, you wouldn’t want to rely on more than 50 miles, especially this time of year.

The new Smart ForTwo EQ and Smart ForFour EQ are now on sale in the UK with first customer deliveries due in March.