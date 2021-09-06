Electric SMART SUV Concept points to an all-new SMART SUV EV next year

Smart starts its move to deliver a new range of electric cars with an electric SUV Concept similar in size to the MINI Countryman.

Smart is entering a new era, now under joint ownership between Geely and Mercedes, and that means a new range of cars. All electric, naturally.

Having popped its corporate head over the parapets with a tease for a new electric SUV back in May, Smart has now rolled out its electric concept SUV at the Munich Motor Show. And it’s not really like anything Smart has done before.

For a kick-off, this Smart Concept #1 is a chunk bigger than anything Smart has built before (bang goes one USP), much the same size as a MINI Countryman, the behemoth of the MINI range.

Likely to be underpinning this SUV Concept is Geely’s new Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) – also set to underpin a Volvo ‘XC20’ – and is likely to use battery packs of up to 70kWh to power a 270bhp electric motor with a range of around 270 miles.

The concept may not look like the Smart Cars we know, but it is individual-looking with slim headlights, a high bonnet line, a pram-like roof that looks to float, big wheels pushed out to the corners and rear-hinged back doors.

Inside (below) is lit by a panoramic roof, with a floating centre console and 12.8″ infotainment screen and seating for four.

How much of this will carry over to the production Smart SUV EV remains to be seen, but it looks like we’ll find out at some point in 2022.