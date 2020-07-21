ELECTRIC SsangYong Korando teased as SsangYong readies its budget EV

The SsangYong Korando is going electric, with SsangYong starting the tease for an electric Korando going on sale in 2021 as a budget EV SUV.

SsangYong may not be in the best of places at the moment as owners Mahindra look to off-load it, but that’s not stopping the tease for the first electric SsangYong – the Korando EV.

Assuming Mahindra and SsangYong find their way through their current difficulties, the Korando EV will arrive in production guise in 2021, and it could turn out to be something of a success if it’s priced on the distinctly budget end of EV SUVs – which you’d expect – just like the MG ZS EV.

The tease for the Korando EV (above) is a sketch, but from what we can see it doesn’t look like SsangYong have gone to town to redesign the Korando for the EV version, with the only change really visible a new smooth grille to set the EV apart from its petrol sibling.

Power will come from a single electric motor on the front delivering a decent 188bhp, powered by a 61.5kWh battery and a range of 261 miles (although that’s an NEDC range so expect the reality to be closer to 200 miles).

Expected to go on sale in spring 2021, the success of the Korando EV will depend very much on just how affordable they can make it.