Electric Subaru Solterra – Subaru’s take on the Toyota bZ4x – debuts 11 November

The Subaru Solterra, an electric SUV co-developed with Toyota and twin to the bZ4x, will debut on 11 November in Japan.

Just a few days ago, we had the reveal of the new Toyota bZ4x, a proper BEV from Toyota as it finally moves its focus on electrification to include full EVs, rather than hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

But the Toyota bX4x won’t be the only version of the new EV from Toyota to hit the market soon, because the bX4x was co-developed with Subaru, and Subaru has its own take on the bZ4x with the Subaru Solterra.

We get our first look at the Solterra – a name which literally means ‘Sun Earth’ – back in May, but now, with the bX4x revealed, it’s Subaru’s turn to properly take the wraps off the Solterra with a debut at just after midnight on 11 November.

Frankly, it’s unlikely the Solterra will stray too far from the bZ4x when it’s finally unveiled, although it’s possible Subaru will only offer the Soleterra in 4WD versions.

If that’s the case, the powertrain from the 4WD bZ4x is the biggest clue of what to expect, with 215bhp and a 71.4kWh battery pack promising range of around 280 miles and a 0-62mph of 7.7 seconds.

As well as the same powertrain as the Toyota, it seems the ‘Subaru-ification’ of the bZ4x will be quite minimal, with just tweaks to the front and back to mark it out.

But we’ll find out for sure next week. And, if you wish, you can come here at just after midnight on 11 November and watch the reveal live (below).

Subaru Solterra Live Reveal 11 November 2021