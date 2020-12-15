Electric Subaru SUV CONFIRMED as Subaru’s take on new Toyota electric SUV

Subaru confirms it’s got an electric SUV in the pipeline, based on the recently announced electric Toyota SUV and arriving in the first half of the 2020s.

It’s just a week since we reported on a new electric Toyota SUV in the pipeline as Toyota bites the electric bullet and joins the headlong rush in to BEVs.

Toyota weren’t particularly forthcoming with details of their new electric SUV, although we did learn it will be built on a new platform for EVs – the Toyota e-TNGA Platform – jointly developed with Subaru, be about the size of a RAV4 and be previewed in the coming months.

So with Toyota confirming their move in to EVs on a Platform jointly developed with Subaru, it’s no great surprise that Subaru have now popped up confirming their plans for an electric SUV.

If anything, Subaru are being even less forthcoming than Toyota on their plans, although they do say their electric SUV will be around the size of a Subaru Forester and built on the same platform as the Toyota.

Subaru also say their new EV will be introduced in the first half of the 2020s, although with Toyota planning a preview of their EV in 2021 we guess it’ll not be long after that.

Whenever the new Subaru electric SUV breaks cover, it’ll be just the first of a range of EVs planned on the new platform, a platform which is adaptable enough to scale and to provide FWD, RWD and 4WD variants for both Toyota and Subaru.

And it will also probably underpin Toyota’s new solid state battery EV due to be revealed next year too.