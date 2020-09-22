Electric Vauxhall Mokka-e, and ICE Mokkas, UK prices and specs announced

The new Vauxhall Mokka-e – Vauxhall’s electric Mokka – and the new ICE Mokkas priced for the UK with the Mokka-e starting at £30,840.

Back in June Vauxhall revealed the new Mokka, and not only did it look original and appealing, despite its new PSA underpinnings, it came with an electric version too. And now both the ICE Mokkas and the new electric Mokka-e go on sale in the UK.

The new Mokka costs from £20,735 in SE trim with the Mokka-e coming in at £30,840 for the SE Nav Premium (after PiCG) with all models on sale now, although delivery isn’t until April 2021.

The electric powertrain for the Mokka-e is borrowed from PSA and get a 50kWh battery p[owering a 136bhp electric motor promising a range of 201 miles, 100kW charging and a choice of three modes – Normal, Eco and Sport – to get the best out of the powertrain.

ICE Mokkas come with a 1.2 litre turbo with either 99bhp or 128bhp with six-speed manual and auto option on the 128bhp version. There’s also a 1.5 litre turbo diesel with 108bhp.

Starting point for trims is the SE for the ICE models, moving up through SRi, SRi Nav Premium, Elite Nav, Elite Nav Premium, Ultimate Nav and Launch Edition (far too many), and the Mokka-e goes from SE Nav Premium through SRi Nav Premium, Elite Nav Premium up to Launch Edition, with Launch Edition prices for the Mokka-e starting at £39,470.

All models get 16″ alloys, 7″ infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED lights, AEB and Forward Collision Alert, with sporty SRi models adding 18″ alloys, black roof, privacy glass, Adaptive Cruise and heated front seats, and SRi Nav Premium Sat Nav (you’d never have guessed), 10″ infotainment, 12″ instrument display, parking sensors and 180-degree camera.

Elite Nav, Elite Nav Premium and Ultimate Nav ‘comfort’ trims add more luxury and kit as you go up the price range, and the Launch Editions throw in Park and Go Pack, full leather and Advanced Park Assist.