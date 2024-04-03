Electric Vauxhall Mokka entry price CUT by £7,000 – but DON’T buy one

The Vauxhall Mokka Electric Griffin arrives to cut the entry-level price of an electric Mokka by over £7,000.

It’s getting on for four years since Vauxhall took the ICE out of the Mokka SUV and shoved in batteries and an electric motor to create an EV option for the Mokka.

Vauxhall claims the Mokka Electric is the UK’s best-selling compact electric Crossover, despite prices that make you wince (over £40k with a good spec).

Now, Vauxhall has decided to play the official price-cutting game again for the Mokka with the arrival of the Mokka Electric Griffin, costing from a more appealing £29,495, undercutting the current entry-level Design model by £7,115.

The Griffin model comes with a 50kWh battery (the rest of the Mokka EV offerings now have a 54kWh battery) promising a 209-mile range and powering a 134bhp motor at the front.

The Griffin also comes with a contrast black roof, 17″ alloys, LED headlights, rear parking sensors, rear-view camera, 7″ infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats and steering wheel and a bunch of safety nannies.

It all seems like good news if you’re fancying a Mokka Electric, but there’s a better way to go.

Instead of buying a new Griffin Electric Mokka you could instead go to any number of Vauxhall dealers and get a brand new Mokka Ultimate with a 50kWh battery for around £28k (£13k off list) or buy a year-old Ultimate model for around £16k.

Which makes far more sense than a new Mokka Electric Griffin at £30k.