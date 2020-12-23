Electric Volkswagen E-Golf Production ENDS to make way for ID.3

Production of the electric Volkswagen E-Golf has ended in Germany as VW gear up to replace it with production of the new ID.3.

It’s well over a year since the Volkswagen Golf Mk8 was revealed, and a bit under a year since the Golf Mk8 went on sale in the UK, so you might have thought that production of the Golf Mk7 would have ended earlier in the year. But it didn’t.

In fact, production of the electric Golf – the VW E-Golf – only comes to an end today in Dresden, where it’s been built since March 2017, in the process churning out 54,401 Golfs powered by electric.

But this was just the tail-end of the E-Golf production, with production ending in the summer at VW’s Plant in Wolfsburg, where it’s been made since 2014, but continued in Dresden to cope with demand for the electric Golf, with total production in Germany in its seven years of production at 145,561.

But now VW is busy turning itself in to an EV maker, there’s no room for an electric Golf, with the ID.3 carrying the banner forward as Volkswagen’s ‘Third Age’ poster car (following on from the Beetle and Golf) and set to replace the Golf at Dresden.

Danny Auerswald, head of plant of the Dresden Plant said:

The end of the e-Golf is also the start of the final preparations for the ID.3. In just a few weeks, we will be opening the next chapter for the Transparent Factory. After Zwickau, we are the second location in Europe to manufacture vehicles based on the new modular e-drive system. Volkswagen is thus underlining the importance of the Saxon plants in the group-wide E-offensive.

With the E-Golf now gone, VW will take just three weeks to turn the plant in to a maker of ID.3s.