Electric Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 range shake-up brings actual choice

Volkswagen’s electric offerings – the VW ID.3 and VW ID.4 – get a major range shake-up that abandons fixed specs and delivers more choice.

Car makers have always loved a long options list to tempt buyers into spending far more than they intend, but as we see the acquisition of cars emulating a phone contract we’re seeing more fixed-spec models arriving so car makers find it easier to shift fixed-spec products at a fixed price.

That was VW’s route with the launch of their new-era electric ID.3 and ID.4 models, but it seems all that is going out of the window as a revamped range arrives with actual options.

The ID.3 sees the Business and Tech Equipment models dumped and the City model replaced by the Life model, a price reduction for the ID.3 Family Pro and ID.3 Family Pro Performance to get beneath the PiCG threshold, and the ID.3 Max and ID.3 Tour Pro S getting a £3,00 price cut.

Apart from the tweaks to the range and the price cuts, the big news is that you can choose a trim level and then add options on both the ID.3 and ID.4.

For example, the £2,200 Infotainment Plus Package adds augmented HUD and upgraded sound and, on the ID.4, a 12″ infotainment screen, with Sport and Sport Plus packs adding sports suspension and more.

The revamped ID.3 range now starts from £29,620 for the Life Pure Performance with 45kWh battery, rising through Style Pure, Life Pro, Family Pro, and Max Pro to the £38,800 Tour Pro S.