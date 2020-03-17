Electric Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 to be joined by ID.1 City Car and ID.2 Supermini

Volkswagen are already planning to fill the gap below the ID.3 and ID.4 with a new electric ID.1 City car and an ID.2 to take on cars like the Peugeot e-208.

Once we all get past the current Covid-19 crisis – which we will – we’ll be back to countenancing a world where electric cars replace ICE cars, and VW at the forefront of the ‘mainstream’ push in to EVs.

We’ve already got the ID.3 officially landing this summer – with VW promising the electric ID.3 is a cheaper option than an ICE Golf – followed next year by the electric ID.4 SUV. But what comes next?

You won’t be surprised that, amongst other models, VW will be filling in that numerical gap below the ID.3 with an ID.2 and ID.1, and they could be very affordable.

According to Car Magazine, the VW ID.3 is due to join VW’s electric range by 2023 and it could be a properly affordable City Car.

Built on a modified version of VW’s MEB platform for EVs, VW reckon they can build the ID.1 for 40 per cent less than it would cost to build it on a platform designed for an ICE car, and that should mean an entry-level price of under £17.5k. Not as affordable as the cheapest ICE City Cars, but viable.

The ID.1 is expected to come with a more modest battery pack than the ID.3 of either 24kWh or 36kWh – following a trend from cars like the Honda E and MINI Electric – but still enough to deliver a range, for the bigger battery pack, of up to 185 miles. Which really is enough for almost all the time.

Following on from the ID.1 will be an ID.2 – aimed at cars like the Peugeot e-208 – and performance models of the ID.3.