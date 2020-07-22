Electric Volkswagen ID.3 orders now OPEN – as long as you pre-booked your ID.3 1st Edition

Ordering for the new electric Volkswagen ID.3 is now open in the UK, but only for those who have already pre-booked for the ID.3 1st Edition.

The electric VW ID.3 – VW’s ‘Third Age’ EV – won’t go on general sale in the UK for a few months yet but, as seems to be the ploy du jour, there is an ID.3 1st Edition available before that.

VW opened up pre-booking for the ID.3 1st Edition a few months ago, but they’re now ready to take those pre-bookers’ orders and turn them in to a firm booking.

The limited run 1st Edition is priced from £38,880 (before PiCG grant), so if you stumped up the £750 pre-booking fee VW wanted you’ll now be able to start playing with colours and options to get exactly what you want.

What you get as standard from the 1st Edition is decent – although you can only have the mid-range battery pack with a 260-mile range – with LED headlights, ‘1st Edition’ badges, two-tone honeycomb grille, 19″ Andoya wheels, privacy glass, black roof, side skirts, spoilers and tech stuff like Adaptive Cruise, Front Assist, Lane Assist and Parking Sensors as well as a 10″ infotainment and full digital dash.

VW are also throwing in 2,000kWh of charge – worth £500 apparently – although you will have to wait for a number of functions to arrive via OTA once VW has solved the ID.3’s software issues.