Electric Volkswagen ID.4 COUPE spied as VW already look to expand the ID.4 range

The newly revealed Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV looks set to get a coupe sibling as spy video of an ID.4 with coupe roofline arrives.

It’s only been a bit over a month since the VW ID.4 was revealed as Volkswagen build on the ID.3 to deliver an SUV take on the electric ID range, an electric SUV which will also be sold in the US – unlike the ID.3 – which should make it a bigger seller for VW than the ID.3.

But even though the ID.4 has only just been revealed, it looks like VW are already planning an expansion of the ID.4 range with a coupe version (above) spied out testing and caught on video (below).

The spy video chooses to call this the ID.5, and they may be right, but we think the ID.5 will be an electric saloon and electric estate based on the ID Vizzion and ID Space Vizzion concepts, and this is much more likely to be simply the VW ID.4 Coupe.

The ID.4 Coupe looks just like the ID.4 (ignoring the ‘sticky tape’ grille designed to confuse) apart from that more sloping roof and a rear spoiler sitting below the back window, and likely to come with the same power, battery and 2WD/4WD options the normal ID.4 will eventually offer.

But it’ll doubtless cost more.

Volkswagen ID.4 Coupe Spy Video