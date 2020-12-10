Electric Volkswagen ID.4 GTX on the way with 4WD and 302bhp

The new Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV is getting a performance model – the VW ID.4 GTX – arriving in 2021 with 4WD and 302bhp.

The second of Volkswagen’s new ID range of electric cars arrived in view in September as VW added the ID.4 to the ID.3, and as the ID.4 is a car destined to be sold globally – including the US – it will probably end up the biggest selling ID car before long.

But even though the ID.4 was only revealed a few months ago, we know VW are already planning a coupe version of the ID.4, and now it seems a performance version is close to being revealed as the VW ID.4 GTX.

According to Automotive News, the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX is heading for VW’s showrooms next year, offering a more potent version of the ID.4, complete with a more aggressive look.

The ID.4 GTX will have an output of 302bhp, delivered by adding a 101bhp electric motor at the front to go with the 201bhp motor already found on the back axle of the ID.4 – so it’s a 4WD electric SUV – delivering a much more appealing 302bhp and allowing the ID.4 GTX to sprint to 62mph in 6.2 seconds.

The downside of the extra power and additional motor is that range from the 77kWh battery will drop a bit to around 290 miles, but that’s still more than enough.

The VW ID.4 GTX is set to debut in spring 2021, and be in VW showrooms a few months later. It will also be the most expensive offering in the ID.4 range.