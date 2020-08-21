Electric Volkswagen ID.4 now BEATS the Skoda Enyaq iV by going in to production first

The electric Volkswagen ID.4, VW’s SUV take on the ID.3 Hatch, starts production in Germany ahead of a reveal expected in mid-September.

Only yesterday we reported that the Skoda Enyaq iV will be the first VW Group electric SUV to be revealed – beating VW’s own ID.4 to the punch – which seemed a bit off. But VW are getting the ID.4 in to production before the Enyaq iV. So perhaps we’ll call it a draw.

Of course, we’re only talking about official reveals because we’ve already seen the VW ID.4 undisguised, not that that’s stopped VW teasing the ID.4 ahead of its official debut. But, more importantly than a fairly pointless tease, the ID.4 has now gone in to production ahead of the reveal.

That initial production is at VW’s Plant in Zwickau – where VW has invested heavily to build EVs – but pre-production of the ID.4 has started at VW’s Anting Plant in China and further production will take place at VW’s Plant in Chattanooga from 2022 to serve North America.

But as well as confirming production of the ID.4 has started in Germany already, VW has also confirmed the ID.4 will launch initially with a rear-wheel drive setup, but that more powerful 4WD versions will be offered later.

No doubt we will get more official ID.4 details in the next few weeks ahead of the its reveal.