Electric Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Performance models go on sale from £41,470

The Volkswagen ID 4 Pro Performance models – the first ID.4 series production versions – go on sale in the UK from £41,470.

The Volkswagen ID.4 Electric SUV went on sale in the UK in January, but all that was on offer was a single spec First Edition model. But now the first series production models are on sale too.

Before you get too excited and think that the prices for the ID.4 are going to be set at a level to still qualify for the PiCG, think again. These are the ID.4 Pro Performance models and they start at £41,470, although lesser ID.4s will arrive shortly and they will offer prices under the PiCG threshold.

These new ID.4 offerings are Pro Performance spec models which means a 77kWh battery and range of up to 323 miles, with 125kW rapid charging, 210bhp and RWD.

The starting point is the ID.4 Life Pro Performance (from £41,570) which comes with a 10″ touchscreen, heated windscreen, ambient lighting, heated front seats and steering wheel and climate, with the ID.4 Family Pro Performance (from £45,520) adds 19″ alloys, LED matrix headlights, Keyless and rear-view camera.

The top of the tree model, for now at least, is the ID.4 Max Pro Performance (from £49,990) which gets a bigger 12″ touchscreen, augmented reality HUD, electric sports seats and a heat pump.

Joe Laurence, VW ID product manager, said:

The ID.4 has officially arrived in series form with a punchy powertrain, big battery and equipment package that leaves little to be desired. There’s more to come, too – entry-level powertrains, batteries and specifications will arrive in the coming weeks, which will see the ID.4 entry price fall to less than £32,000 with the new government grant.

First deliveries of the ID.4 Pro Performance models is expected in May.