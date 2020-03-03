Electric Volkswagen ID.4 SUV PREVIEWED ahead of a debut this year

The Volkswagen ID.4 – VW’s SUV take on the ID.3 – is previewed ahead of a debut in Europe, the USA and China later in 2020.

Volkswagen are going all-in on electric cars, and the VW ID.3, the first proper bespoke BEV from VW, is about to arrive on the road in the UK.

But, arguably, in a car market obsessed with SUVs, it’s going to be the VW ID.4 electric SUV which will make the bigger impact, not just because it’s a body style favoured by the majority, but because it will also be on sale in the USA as well as China and Europe.

With the arrival of the production version of the ID.4 later this year – sporting family design hints with the ID.3 but with a more traditional style – VW has decided it’s time to divvy up a bit more detail.

The ID.4 will initially launch as a rear-wheel drive car – although an all-wheel drive version will arrive later – with a battery pack slotted in at the centre of the underbody for a low centre of gravity.

VW say the ID.4 will have a range of up to 310 miles and the ability to charge to 80 per cent in 30 minutes or so – assuming you can find a rapid charger – and sport up to 300bhp, although lower performance models will be available.

Inside, which VW hasn’t shown yet, will doubtless follow the lead of the VW ID.3 with a fully digital cockpit, few buttons and lots of voice control for functions.

The VW ID.4 electric SUV will debut as a production model later this year, but not necessarily at a Motor Show.