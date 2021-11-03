Electric Volkswagen ID.5 OFFICIALLY revealed – it’s an ID.4 with a new roof

The Volkswagen ID.5 is officially revealed as a coupe SUV version of the VW ID.4, available in three versions with 77kWh battery.

Volkswagen has officially taken the wraps off their next EV in their plans for world domination, with the VW ID.5 delivering just what the VW ID.4 does, but with a new ‘Coupe’ roof and a 77kWh battery.

To all intents and purposes, the ID.5 offers nothing over the ID.4 except for the roof, although the availability of only a 77kWh battery means the entry price for the ID.5 will be a chunk higher than the ID.4 (we have no prices for the ID.5 yet) and, unlike the launch of the ID.4, the range-topping ID.5 GTX is available from the start.

The three-model range for the ID.5 starts with the ID.5 Pro, offering a single electric motor on the back axle good for 172bhp and 0-62mph in 10.4 seconds, followed by the ID.5 Performance Pro which gets 201bhp and can get to 62mph in 8.4 seconds. So not exactly enticing performance.

The range-topping ID.5 GTX gets the benefit of an additional motor at the front, delivering 295bhp and a 0-62mph in 6.3 seconds.

The maximum charging rate is 135kW – good for an 80 per cent charge in under 30 minutes – and the official range is up to 323 miles, although the more powerful GTX comes in at 304 miles.

Inside is exactly the same as the ID.4 – although there’s less headroom in the back and less space in the boot – and VW say the ID.5 will come with its latest software ironing out some of the glitches found in the ID.3 and ID.4.

Expect the VW ID.5 to go on sale in the New Year, and expect prices higher than the equivalent ID.4.