Electric Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer goes on sale – costs from £52,240

The Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer, VW’s first electric Estate, goes on sale in ‘Pro Match’ trim starting at £52,240, with Pro S and GTX models to follow.

Having put the Volkswagen ID.7 on sale in November last year, VW followed up with the reveal of the ID.7 Tourer a few months later, in the process eschewing the normal VW ‘Estate’ badge for the more premium-sounding ‘Tourer’ monicker.

Identical to the regular ID.7 under the skin, which means 77kWh and 86kWh battery options promising range of up to 427 miles and 200kW charging, with the new shed on the back delivering 605 litres of space with the seats up and 1,714 litres with the seats folded. Which should be enough for family ‘stuff’.

Now, VW has announced that the ID.7 Tourer will go on sale this week (on 18 April), although there’s only a single model on offer initially – the ID.7 Tourer Pro Match – with the Pro S and GTX models to follow in the summer.

As the entry-level (for now) ID.7, the Pro Match makes do with the smaller 77kWh battery good for 374 miles with charging up to 175kW.

Standard kit on the ID.7 Pro Match includes LED headlights and Tail lights, roof rails, 19″ alloys, illuminated VW logos front and back, Climate, heated front massaging seats, VW’s ‘Wellness’ App, Keyless, ambient lighting, Pro Nav, HUD and rearview camera.

Rod McLeod, VW UK Director, said:

Volkswagen now has a really comprehensive line-up of exceptional cars in the upper mid-sized class, which are perfect for both families and business customers. Early reviews of the ID.7 Tourer have been really positive, with the car’s comfort and space in particular receiving lots of praise – and that’s before you consider its impressive range. I can’t wait to see the ID.7 Tourer on our roads now that it is available to order in the UK