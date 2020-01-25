Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge goes on sale (but not in the UK yet) – Electric Volvo XC90 on the way

The electric Volvo XC40 Recharge has gone on sale in selected markets in Europe (although not in the UK yet) and an electric XC90 is on the way.

It’s three months since the electric Volvo XC40 Recharge arrived as Volvo underpinned their very successful XC40 with an electric powertrain, and it looks very appealing.

Retaining all that makes the XC40 such an appealing car, the XC40 Recharge adds to that with an electric powertrain which adds enough range – and performance – to make it a practical ICE replacement for just about everyone (budget permitting).

That means a 78kWh battery pack good for range of 250 miles and acceleration – certainly in the headline P8 version – of 0-62mph in under 5.0 seconds thanks to the 402bhp and 487lb/ft of torque its electric motor kicks out.

Now the XC40 Recharge P8 is officially going on sale in selected markets – including Sweden, France, Norway and Italy – although not the UK. But that should be soon, and customer cars are expected before the end of the year across Europe.

But its not just the XC40 Recharge in Volvo’s electrification plans, Volvo has now confirmed there’s an electric XC90 on the way too.

Perhaps sporting a bigger battery pack than the XC40, the XC90 Recharge will arrive with the new XC90 due in 2022 – underpinned by the new SPA2 Platform – sporting some properly advanced autonomous capabilities and joining a new XC90 range which will eschew diesel completely and offer petrol hybrid and electric options only.

In between the new XC40 Recharge going on sale and the XC90 Recharge arriving, expect different battery/power options arrive for the Xc40 Recharge and details on the XC60 Recharge too.