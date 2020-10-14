ELECTRIC VW ID.3 range extended – now starts at under £30k

Volkswagen puts more ID.3 models on sale in the UK with a choice of trim levels and prices starting at £29,995 for the ID.3 Life.

Until now, the only VW ID.3 you can actually buy has been the ID.3 First Edition, but now they have started to arrive in the UK VW is extending the options for buyers with a choice of seven trim levels and the promise of delivery by the end of the month.

Six of the seven new ID.3 models get the same mid-range 58kWh battery as the First Edition, but one – the ID.3 Tour – comes with the range-topping 77kWh battery. Models with the smaller 45kWh battery, and even lower prices, will go on sale in 2021.

Model choices are Life, Style, Business, Family, Tech and Max with the 58kWh battery, and the Tour model which comes with the 77kWh battery, with each pre-configured model getting a range of ‘Pack’ options – Design, Infotainment, Comfort, Assistance and Sport, with a ‘Plus’ package for each too.

All models come with LED headlights, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Voice Control, parking sensors and at least 18″ wheels, with a 10″ touchscreen, Keyless, Climate and OTA updates.

The Design Pack adds stuff like LED Matrix headlights, LED taillights, Ambient lighting and, on the ‘Plus’ Pack, Panoramic roof.

Infotainment adds Discover Pro Nav, Bluetooth, DAB and USB-C – with ‘Plus’ adding upgraded Sound and HUD – with Comfort Packs throwing in electric folding mirrors, rains sensor, heated seats and steering wheel and, on the ‘Pus’ Pack, Climate and variable boot floor.

The Assistance Pack adds rear view camera, Keyless and illuminated door handles (with ‘Plus’ adding Travel Assists, Side Assist and Emergency Assist) and the Sport Pack adds sports suspension and progressive steering with ‘Plus’ adding Dynamic Chassis Control.

Each of the trim levels gets a number of the Packs as standard, with Life (from £29,995) getting infotainment and Comfort, Business (from £33,720) getting Design, Infotainment, Comfort Plus and Assistance, Style (from £34,180) gets Design Plus, Infotainment and Comfort, Tech (from £36,190) comes with Design Plus, Infotainment Plus, Comfort and Assistance Packs and the ID.3 Max (from £38,220) gets Plus versions of the Design, Infotainment, Comfort and Assistance packages.

The ID.3 Tour (from £39,290) gets the 77kWh battery, Design Pack and three ‘Plus’ packages: Infotainment, Comfort and Assistance. All prices are after the £3k PiCG has been deducted.

Order books for the new ID.3 offerings open on 22 October, and VW say you can have it on your drive by the end of the month.