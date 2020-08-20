Electric VW ID.4 TEASED ahead of debut – but the Skoda Enyaq iV will beat it to the punch

The electric Volkswagen ID.4 – the SUV take on the ID.3 – is teased ahead of a debut in a few weeks, but the Skoda Enyaq iV will arrive first.

Volkswagen has already started its ‘Third Age’ blitz by delivering the VW ID.3 electric hatchback to the market, aiming to make the ID.3 the new core of VW, just as the Golf has been for getting on for half a century, and the VW Beetle before that.

But the ID.3 may well end up not being the best-selling EV Volkswagen delivers, because in these odd times buyers prefer an SUV to a Hatch, and the VW ID.4 – the SUV take on the ID.3 – is next in line to reach the market.

The ID.4 should have been revealed in April in New York – because unlike the ID.3 it will be sold in North America – but Covid put paid to that. But now VW has released a teaser image of the ID.4 (above) with the promise it will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Of course, thanks to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, we’ve already seen the VW ID.4 without camouflage so we know pretty much what to expect, with SUV styling based on the ID.3, likely a trio of battery pack options, FWD and 4WD options, power of up to 300bhp and range of up to 300 miles.

But the one thing that’s a bit odd about the reveal of the ID.4 is that it looks likely to come after the reveal of the Skoda Enyaq iV, which is effectively an ID.4 in Czech clothes. It’s scheduled for a reveal on September 1 and, as far as we can tell, the ID.4 will be later.

That must be causing some internal wrangling at VW.