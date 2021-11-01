Electric VW ID.5 – the ID.4 ‘Coupe’ – debuts on 3 November

The next episode in Volkswagen’s electric car rollout is the debut of the VW ID.4 on 3 November, a coupe version of the VW ID.4.

Volkswagen’s future lies squarely on the success of its electric cars, and we’ve already had the ID.3 Hatch and ID.4 SUV rolled out – the ID.4 as a global car but the ID.3 less so – and next up is the ‘lifestyle’ VW ID.5, a coupe take on the ID.4.

The ID.5 may be a new model, but it’s unlikely to bring with it too many surprises when it debuts on 3 November – as announced by VW on Twitter (see below) – as we already know what to expect.

We know what to expect not just because the ID.5 is essentially an ID.4 with a new trendy coupe roof, but because we’ve already seen the ID.5, although covered in neon green and red camouflage, back in August.

For the ID.5’s debut, it seems VW has decided to start at the top of the range with the ID.5 GTX – GTX being the electric equivalent of GTI – with, we expect, the same powertrain and specs.

That will mean an ID.5 GTX with a dual-motor setup delivering 295bhp, 0-62mph in a touch over 6.0 seconds, a 77kWh battery and range of around 300 miles, complete with a sporty setup to improve handling.

We’re assuming VW will also deliver models with less power and smaller batteries too, although they look likely to follow on later, with the ID.5 GTX the first model out of the gate.

All will be revealed on Wednesday.

VW ID.5 Debut Announcement on Twitter

Soon you can explore the dynamic form of our #VWID5GTX !?? Its flowing coupé design and its aerodynamic roofline exude pure elegance, while the low gravity centre of our powerful #EV ensures a strong hold on the road. Don’t miss the world premiere on Nov 3rd! ? pic.twitter.com/vR9rOx3dii — Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) October 29, 2021