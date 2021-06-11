ENSO EV tyres give hypermiling electric Renault Zoe 11% EXTRA range

Mission Motorsport, The Forces’ Motorsport Charity, breaks the Renault Zoe EV hypermiling record thanks to ENSO EV Tyres.

Hypermiling records – driving a car for as far as possible in circumstances totally unrelated to real-world use – often seem rather pointless.

But a new world record set by Mission Motorsport, The Forces’ Motorsport Charity, in a Renault Zoe, has some proper real-world relevance.

Mission Motorsports set out to beat the Renault Zoe’s hypermiling record – some 351 miles from a single charge, set in 2018 on Paris’s Peripherique – by heading for Thruxton with a team of British Veterans, the spouse of a serving soldier and a hypermiling expert to drive the Zoe round Thruxton in search of the record.

But rather than using just a single Zoe, they ran a pair of Zoes, one a completely standard OEM car and the second just the same but fitted with ENSO EV tyres.

Driving, very boringly at 19mph for over 24 hours, the team smashed the previous record in the standard OEM car by running for 424.7 miles.

But in the Zoe fitted with ENSO Ev Tyres the Zoe managed to go further still, clocking up 475.4 miles – 50.7 miles more than the OEM car – adding an extra 11.27 per cent to the Zoe’s range. Which is real-world relevant.

James Cameron, Mission Motorsport CEO, said:

Thruxton was the obvious choice for this record attempt, but despite being the UK’s fastest track, the key to hitting 475.4 miles was finding the optimum speed and smooth consistent driving. Backed by ENSO’s unique EV tyre technology we were certain we could break the record, but what we couldn’t have foreseen was the incredible difference in efficiency, distance and feel with the ENSO tyres.

So now you know: Picking the right tyres for your EV can significantly impact range. Although what it does to handling, longevity, noise and more isn’t clear from this test.