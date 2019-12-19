Euro NCAP 5 STARS for Electric MG ZS, Ford Puma, Nissan Juke, VW Golf and Audi Q8

The MG ZS, MG HS, Ford Puma, Nissan Juke, VW Golf and Audi Q8 have all been awarded a Euro NCAP 5 star rating in the last tests of 2019.

Euro NCAP safety test for cars have become far more stringent of late, but car makers are stepping up to the plate and most, although not all, are making their cars safe enough to grab the top five star rating.

In the last round of testing for 2019, Euro NCAP has tested 10 cars, and six of them have managed to get five stars.

The new VW Golf leads the way with its five star rating, and technology – the V2X (vehicle to vehicle/infrastructure) – which will stand it in good stead as Euro NCAP plans to make it part of the ratings, as well as the standard fit of a number of assist systems.

The new Ford Puma also got five stars, making it one of the safest offerings in its segment, as did the electric MG ZS and MG HS – both built in China – with the new Nissan Juke and Audi Q8 rounding out the top achievers.

Lagging behind the latest standards comes the updated versions of the ‘twins under the skin’ VW Up!, SEAT Mii and Skoda Citigo which garnered a miserable three stars, mainly because VW no longer includes AEB as standard on any of the three, as well as the electric Aiways U5, although Aiways are planning to submit an updated version ahead of its market launch for evaluation.