Expanded electric VW ID.4 range manages just ONE model eligible for PiCG

Volkswagen expands the range of ID.4 models in the UK, delivering lower=spec models with smaller battery. But just one qualifies for the PiCG.

We’ve seen a raft of electric car makers ‘adapting’ their pricing in light of the recent change to the Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG) to make sure they still have qualifying options.

But if you we hoping the VW ID.4’s lowlier models would offer a choice of models qualifying for the PiCG then you’re going to be disappointed.

Yes, VW has managed to bring one ID.4 model in at a price low enough to qualify – the ID.4 City Pure with 52kWh battery at £34,650 (£32,150 after PiCG) – but everything else in the now expanded ID.4 range is too much for the grant.

That said, the ID.4 City Pure does come with with 146bhp, a range of 213 miles and standard kit including LED lights, ambient lighting, 10″ infotainment, Front Assist, Lane Assist and Adaptive Cruise, as well as stuff like auto wipers and all-round parking sensors.

Up from the ID.4 City Pro – and sitting below the higher Performance models in the ID.4 range – are the ID.4 City Pure Performance (£36,030), Style Pure (£38,150) and Style Pure Performance (£39,530), with the Pure Performance models getting 168bhp. Opt for the Style trim and you’ll get 18″ alloys, IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, Climate, Assistance Package and dynamic indicators.

Sarah Cox, Head of Marketing VW UK, said:

As our family of all-electric and net carbon-neutral ID. models grow, there’s a car suitable for most budgets and requirements. Hot off the heels of the ID.4 winning the World Car of the Year title we are delighted to launch the entry-level ID.4 City, which is eligible for the Government’s Plug-in Vehicle Grant – and that makes electric SUV ownership accessible to even more people.