Fancy a ‘Brand New’ BMW Z1? Now’s your chance – if you have £100k to spare

A 1991 BMW Z1 with just delivery mileage and finished in Magic-Violett is up for auction with Bonhams with a guide price of £70-100k.

BMW may churn out millions of cars for the mainstream market, but it’s not averse to playing left-field from time to time with cars like the BMW i3.

Another of BMW’s oddities – although one which did spawn successors – is the BMW Z1, a unique sports car built from 1989 to 1991 and precursor for the ‘Z’ models which continue to today.

A two-seat Roadster, the Z1 came with removable plastic panels – and a sales pitch to buy a spare set in a different colour – doors that slid in to the sills (although they were a bit problematic), multi-link rear suspension and a 2.5-litre straight-six engine borrowed from the then-current 325i.

Just 8,000 Z1s were produced in its two-year run, and of those just 228 were painted in Magic-Violett, and one of those is crossing the block at Bonham’s auction in Belgium next month.

If you do have a hankering for a Z1, then this Z1 with just delivery miles (under 12 miles on the clock) could be the one to aim for, although at a guide price of £70-100k it’s far from the cheaper you’ll find.

Delivered to its first owner in Germany in 1991, but not registered until 1996, this Z1 is a one-owner car that has had oil changes and its doors fixed (it seems they break even if you don’t use them) and comes with all the factory manuals in their original pouch.

If it floats your boat you can check it out here ahead of The Zoute Sale on 10 October.