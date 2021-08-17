Fancy a rare, Limited Edition Lotus Esprit? Here’s a choice of SIX

A collection of six rare, limited edition Lotus Esprit goes up for auction on The Market, with estimates from £35k to £150k.

The Lotus Esprit was, in its time, a proper supercar, before Hethel lowered its sights and went back to more compact and affordable (relatively speaking) sports cars.

Perhaps best-known by most as the James Bond ‘Submarine’ Esprit, the Esprit was built by Lotus from 1974 right up to 2004, and in amongst the ‘regular’ Esprits there was more than a smattering of ‘Limited Edition’ Esprits to tickle buyers’ fancy.

Now, a collection of rare, limited edition Esprits is about to go up for sale on The Market online auction, with estimates ranging from £35k right up to £150k, although each will be listed separately so you’ll have to mess about a bit if you want the whole collection.

There’s a 1978 Esprit S2 ‘JPS Edition’ with its iconic black and gold livery, with just four owners and 13,600 miles estimated at £75-100k, a 1981 Esprit Turbo Essex S3 with two owners – one of just 45 built – and an estimate of £105-150k and a 1994 Esprit ‘Sport 300’ (pictured above) in Camel Racing Yellow with an estimate of £70-120k.

Also on offer is a Championship Winners Limited Edition 1995 Esprit S4 GT in metallic Lotus Brooklands Green – estimated at £35-50k – with the final two Esprits a 1995 Esprit S4S also estimated at £35-50k, and a 1999 Esprit V8 350S at £55-70k.

If one, or all, of these limited edition Esprits is right up your street, you’ll need to start bidding on The Market from 23 August.