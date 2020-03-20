Fancy the idea of a Skoda Scala SPIDER? Skoda’s students do.

Students from the Skoda Academy are busy building a Skoda Scala Spider, due to be revealed in June and teased in a design sketch.

It’s always interesting to see what cars could be if practicalities and cost are taken out of the equation, and that’s pretty much what Skoda has done with the Skoda Academy students.

Skoda likes to let the imagination of their students become reality with concepts like the Skoda CitiJet (there have been others), a two-seater open-topped take on the Skoda CitiGo City Car.

Clearly there’s something in the DNA of Skoda’s Academy students that likes a bit of fresh air motoring as they’re back with another – the Skoda Scala Spider Concept.

Teased in a design sketch (above), the Scala Spider is being developed by a team of 20 students at Skoda’s Mlada Boleslav HQ, under the guidance of Skoda’s design boss Oliver Stefani and with advice from Skoda engineers.

The students have taken the Scala Hatch, which only went on sale in the UK a year ago as a replacement for the bland Rapid, and been given the freedom to explore the possibilities the family hatch offers, concentrating on adding visual appeal to a very mainstream model.

We’ll have to wait until June to see the real thing, but it looks promising.