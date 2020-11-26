Ferrari 488 GT Modificata – a track toy for a few Ferrari ‘Friends’

The Ferrari 488 GT Modificata is revealed as a track-only Ferrari 488, using technology from the GTE and GT3 with aggressive aerodynamics.

Few car makers are in the position of picking and choosing their customers, but Ferrari is different; if you want to buy a Ferrari you’ll need to have the right profile.

But if you want to buy a ‘special’ Ferrari, like this new Ferrari 488 GT Modificato, you’ll need to be very special indeed in Ferrari’s eyes, and if you haven’t recently raced in Competizioni GT with Ferrari or Club Competizioni GT then you have virtually no chance of buying one of the, very limited, run. But if you are one of the chosen few, then the 488 GT Modificato will deliver you a very special track car.

Free from ‘Race Regulations, the 488 GT Modificato gets a twin-turbo V8 with around 690bhp, an auto ‘box with ratios you can customise and a much more aggressive aerodynamic profile.

That more aggressive aerodynamic profile moves the pressure centre forward to increase downforce without increasing drag to keep the wheels sticking, and there’s suspension from the 488 GTE and braking from the 488 GT Evo to make sure you can reign things in.

Inside is quite basic, as you’d expect from a track car, but there is a passenger seat and a rear-view camera along with a roll cage and telemetry.

Of course, all this means you won’t be able to enter race series, but you will be able to play in Ferrari Club Competizioni GT events.

No word on price for the 488 GT Modificato, but it’ll probably be the best part of half a million quid. Not that that will bother the chosen few.