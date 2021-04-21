Ferrari 812 Superfast ‘NO NAME’ Special – first official photos

Ferrari has a special edition of the 812 Superfast in the works – to be revealed next month – and teases its arrival with first photos.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast is the pinnacle of Ferrari’s V12 series production cars. Or at least it is until a new ‘Special Edition’ Superfast gets revealed next month. Which we assume will be the 812 EvenSuperfaster.

But whatever Ferrari is going to call this monster V12 road car, they’re not prepared to share yet. So we get a tease for the new car with photos (above and below) and a bit of info to be going on with until the official reveal on 5 May.

To qualify as a ‘Special’ 812, Ferrari is busy using expensive materials to build it, with a new exhaust system and new valve timing mechanism all conspiring to push the naturally-aspirated 812’s V12 from 789bhp up to 814bhp, and ups the rev ceiling to a full 9,500rpm.

Ferrari is also adding independent steering for all four wheels, the latest version of Side Slip Control and added downforce from some body tweaking including a new rear spoiler, vortex generators on the back window, new air intakes a ‘slashes’ across the bonnet.

All will be revealed, including the name, on May 5.