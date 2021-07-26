Ferrari F40 BREAKS online auction record with £1 MILLION sale

A Ferrari F40, in a unique shade of blue and owned by an interweb influencer, sells for over £1 million on the online auction site The Market.

As the car world moves online – massively at first because of Covid, but now unstoppable – it’s not just new cars up for grabs at the click of a button or three, with online auctions for used, and especially classic cars, having boomed during lockdown.

We’ve all been addicted to browsing The Market and Collecting Cars during lockdown and, although The Market has been around since 2016, the boom in the last year has seen it bought out by traditional auctioneers Bonhams.

That probably explains some of the high-end stuff now appearing, but whatever the reason The Market has just flogged a blue Ferrari F40 for £1,000,500 – a record for an online auction in the UK (and Europe).

The Ferrari in question has a fan base of its own, owned by ‘influencer’ Sam Moores – creator of the Car Chat podcast – and with its own Instagram account, it was bought by him in 2014, rebuilt and resprayed blue and, with just 16k on the clock, Classiche Certification and boasting the ‘F40 BLU’ numberplate, has now found a new home thanks to The Market.

Something tells us this record won’t last long.